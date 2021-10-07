The Macon County School Board voted last Thursday to approve the Upland Design Group contract to build the proposed new elementary school.
The contract was approved unanimously.
Three board members — Tim Case, Dale Hix and Wayne Marsh — were in attendance at the meeting, along with director of schools Tony Boles, while board members Lionel Borders and Jed Goad participated in the meeting by phone.
The board will have a special-called meeting on Oct. 21 to discuss building design and administration.
The board also approved the Macon County Fishing Club to officially be categorized as a club or extracurricular activity, rather than an interscholastic sport.
They also voted to permit early graduate students to attend prom. Previously, early graduate students were not allowed to participate in any spring semester activities.
Additionally, the board voted to donate coaching supplements for additional assistant coaches for the Macon County Junior High softball program, Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball program and the Red Boiling Springs High School baseball program back to the respective programs.
