Macon County High School may soon have a newly resurfaced track, as the Macon County School Board visited the idea at its work session on Monday night.
The current condition of the existing asphalt track is preventing the school from hosting track meets and other events, as the track is in a state of extreme disrepair.
“Pete Groesbeck, who is one of the track coaches, has proposed trying to do something with the existing track at the high school because we can’t hold any sort of meets,” said Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter.
Macon County High School Assistant Track Coach Peter Groesbeck added, “It is no news that our track facility is in severe disrepair, as well as the soccer field that is contained in the middle of it.”
After receiving three quotes on the proposed track resurfacing, Groesbeck presented his findings to the board for further consideration.
“Really what we want to (do) is a rubber surface to go over the track that we currently have,” said Groesbeck. “It is just a rubber coating that they will put on it. It’s easy to patch, and easy to repair. Luckily for us, they do not have to repave it before they resurface it.
“The gentleman (from the resurfacing company) gave me three separate quotes (for resurfacing the track). The first quote he said will last about five to seven years. The second quote he said (would last up to) 10 years. What he really recommends is the third quote which lasts 10-12 years.”
Besides limiting the school district from hosting track events, according to Groesbeck, the dilapidated track could also limit scholarship opportunities for Macon County students, as there are more college scholarships available in track and cross country than any other sport.
“We’ve had 11 scholarships in the last 11 years for students in Macon County that went on to be runners in various schools around the state,” said Groesbeck. “There are more scholarships available in track and cross country than in any other sport. So, it’s imperative that these kids get what they need in order to go on if they choose to further their education.”
The school board has agreed to consider possible routes for refurbishing the high school track at a future meeting, as it still needs to figure out costs and possible funding options.
