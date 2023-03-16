School board photo

Macon County High School assistant track and field coach Pete Groesbeck presented information to the Macon County School Board at its work session on Monday night regarding a proposal to resurface the high school’s dilapidated asphalt track with a cost-effective rubberized coating.

 Roxanne Lambert/Macon County Times

Macon County High School may soon have a newly resurfaced track, as the Macon County School Board visited the idea at its work session on Monday night.

The current condition of the existing asphalt track is preventing the school from hosting track meets and other events, as the track is in a state of extreme disrepair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.