Talks of building a new elementary school in Macon County continued on Thursday night at the Macon County School Board work session, where a representative from the architectural firm Upland Design Group presented the latest design option to the board.

Although the project is still in the concept stage, the proposed school will serve students in third, fourth, and fifth grade and open as soon as the 2025-26 school year.

