Talks of building a new elementary school in Macon County continued on Thursday night at the Macon County School Board work session, where a representative from the architectural firm Upland Design Group presented the latest design option to the board.
Although the project is still in the concept stage, the proposed school will serve students in third, fourth, and fifth grade and open as soon as the 2025-26 school year.
“We are still in the conceptual design phase,” said Upland Design Group architect Brian Templeton. “These are just ideas. It is still very conceptual at this point.”
Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter added, “We’ve been talking about the new school for quite some time now.”
While exploring various building designs, the school board is taking into consideration future growth in Macon County and current legislation in the state assembly that could affect future class sizes.
“There are (state) senate and house bills to eliminate class-size limits for all grades and let each district set their own class-size limit,” said Carter. “It has already passed (the) first reading in one of the houses.”
Templeton added, “(For the proposed building design), we were looking at a total of 45 classrooms — 15 third-grade classrooms, 12 fourth-grade, and 12 fifth-grade. The classrooms are roughly a little over 900 square feet, with the total square footage of the school being at 149,000, and there is still the ability for growth. This would all be based upon current numbers. It would essentially allow for 300 students in each grade level, with roughly about four or five classrooms in addition for future growth.”
But as the board considers the design of the new school, it is also looking at how much the project will cost, how to pay for such a costly venture, and how long to finance it.
“I’ve run the financials,” said Carter. “I’ve been looking at amounts for 30 and 35 years. There are some board members who are adamant about not wanting (to finance it for) 40 years.”
Templeton added, “Preliminarily, the way we generate the cost (of a project) is that we look at how things are bidding, and we use that to determine the cost per square foot. We’ve seen reports over the past 18 months that (indicate) that in the construction market, there has been about 1% inflation per month, which is crazy. So, if you asked what we were building schools for three or four years ago, it would have been significantly less.”
The board will continue exploring different options as discussions about the new school move forward.
