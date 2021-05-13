The Macon County School Board heard proposals from two engineering firms concerning geological surveys that must be conducted on the land they currently intend to purchase for a new elementary school at their work session last Thursday.
Don Collins with TTL Associates has been working with the board on the new elementary school since 2019 and says that they “have experience working on this specific project,” and are also experienced with United States Department of Agriculture, through which the county has considered taking out a loan to help fund the project.
Collins outlined his company’s bid, including the services that they would conduct on the property if selected by the board. These services including a boundary survey, a LiDAR survey, and preliminary geotechnical studies, among others.
“(We) probably go beyond what we do on normal properties, because we know that valuable sites in Macon County,” Collins said. “We’re probably on one of the last ones that could be sourced as a site for this new school.”
Collins said that TTL Associates’ price would be $130,300. He projected that they could begin the project in approximately two weeks and complete the project in 60-75 days.
Chris Ballou with Mid-Tenn Engineering told the board that they would do many of the same services, but that they would begin with a topographical survey rather than LiDAR. Ballou said that they could begin the first week of June and would aim to complete the project by the fall.
Board member Jed Goad pointed out that the board had not officially determined what grades would be in the building following a discussion about the size of the building in January. The board agreed to discuss and planned to vote on that matter at their regular meeting, which was held on Monday.
The board also discussed giving raises to bus drivers and non-certified employees beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’ve bounced around this idea on the board since I’ve been here about getting our pay scale up where we can be competitive,” Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles said.
Boles proposed a $1-per-hour raise for all non-certified employees, not including bus drivers. “That’s mechanics, maintenance, secretaries, bookkeepers, teacher’s aides, anybody (non-certified),” Boles said.
That would cost the board a reoccurring expense of $380,000.
For bus drivers, Boles proposed an additional $20 a day. Boles pressed again the need for bus drivers in the county.
“We need to get our rates up, and that puts us a little bit above surrounding counties now,” Boles said.
The raises totaled would cost the board $570,000 each year.
Board member Tim Case questioned whether there was any way to bridge the gap in pay for workers who are not paid during the summer. By law, the board must pay hourly workers within 30 days for hours worked and thus cannot hold money over for the two summer months of June and July.
Case questioned whether half of the raise could be held and given as a bonus pay at the end of the year. Boles mentioned that there was a Christmas club available to employees, which they could draw out of in July if needed.
Boles also proposed a bonus for all employees of the district. The board received $168,000 from the state to go to the teachers. Boles told the board that he had been waiting to pair that money with local money in order to give all employees a bonus.
He had two proposals. The first would give teachers $1,150 and support staff $575.
“The $1,150 would yield $943.57, that’s with all the fixes coming out but doesn’t include income tax,” Boles said. “The $575 would yield $499.39.”
Boles said that he wanted to get employees as close to $1,000 and $500 as possible.
The second proposal would set the bonuses at $1,000 for teachers and $500 for support staff, with yields being $820.50 and $434.25. That would cost $419,980 of local money, according to Boles, and $168,000 of state money, with a total of $587,980.
The board was slated to vote on a proposal at Monday’s meeting.
The board also heard from Nikki West, who proposed creating a cross country team at Red Boiling Springs School. West told the board that there was quite a bit of interest in the team. RBS students currently co-op with teams at Macon County Junior High and Macon County High School.
“It’s actually nice to see something actually growing at Red Boiling Springs, something they can be proud of at their school,” Goad said.
Mickey Harp with the Macon County trap team also spoke to the board asking to expand the team to include Macon County Junior High. He explained how that many other teams in the area have middle-school students on their teams, which allow them more experience. He and other coaches in attendance also stressed the importance of safety on the course and that they would teach the younger students the same safety practices.
