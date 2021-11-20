The Macon Board of Education further discussed on Tuesday the potential of Tennessee College of Applied Technology pulling out of their partnership with the school system.
Director of Schools Tony Boles informed the Board that he had asked Representative Kelly Keisling, Senator Mark Pody, TCAT Hartsville President Mae Wright, and County Mayor Steve Jones to attend a meeting.
Boles said Jones was the only one who had “responded positively.” He added that Keisling and Pody both had prior engagements, but that Wright said she did not see “a reason to meet” with the Board at this time.
Boles said he also sent e-mails to the Tennessee Board of Regents and Tennessee Higher Education Director, who he will be meeting with on Nov. 22. He added that Wright would be attending the meeting, as well, and that he hoped to have more information at the Dec. 2 work session.
The Board also voted to approve the leveling of the Macon County High School softball field. Board member Wayne Marsh moved to not approve the leveling. Marsh said that head coach John Conditt had told him that he would like to have the fence constructed soon rather than waiting.
“It would be after next season to get it, with all of this happening,” Marsh said. “[Conditt] would be more than satisfied to get the fence up.”
Neither Conditt nor Macon County High School Principal Daniel Cook were in attendance to discuss. The motion to not level the field failed and a motion to have it leveled passed immediately after.
Additionally, the Board approved to return two properties no longer used by the district to the current owners of the property the tract came from. The properties were the Browns School property and the Willette School property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.