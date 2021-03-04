The Macon County School Board voted last Thursday night to pursue an option to purchase on 101.84 acres of the Manion property for the new elementary school.
The board specified that the option to purchase would include the price at $21,500 per acre, or $2,189,560 total. The board also agreed that they would pay for the land using money collected from the previously passed sales-tax referendum, though the Macon County Commission must approve the usage. The land must also undergo geological services as well.
After the meeting, the board went immediately into a work session to prepare for its March 11 meeting.
During the work session, the board discussed the potential purchase of additional land adjoining the 101.84 acres. Count attorney Guy Holliman had previously informed them that they could not use the money from the sales-tax referendum to purchase land that was not immediately needed to build the elementary school.
Board Member Tim Case asked if Director of Schools Tony Boles could speak with the land owner about entering into an option to purchase on that land for between five to seven years.
“Mr. Manion gave us a heck of a deal on that land,” Case said. “With the advantages that the school board could take advantage of for future growth … I don’t think that land is going to get any cheaper.”
Case emphasized the benefits of having the option to purchase the land in the future when the budget would allow. The board agreed to give Boles the ability to discuss and negotiate the additional option to purchase.
The Board also discussed the elementary school and the future building itself. They had previously discussed the benefits of a Kindergarten through fifth-grade school versus a second through fifth-grade school.
Board member Jed Goad introduced the idea of a Kindergarten through fourth-grade school, with the fifth grade moving to Macon County Junior High.
The board members asked for thoughts or concerns from teachers and principals at Fairlane Elementary, Central Elementary and Lafayette Elementary School.
Lafayette Elementary Principal Kristen Hix expressed concern about the logistics of a K-5 school.
“K-5, I agree, is a great school system,” Hix said. “I have concerns over 62 teachers’ classes in one building.”
Hix outlined the building sharing one cafeteria and one gymnasium as being two areas that might cause issues.
School Nutrition Supervisor Terin Coe told the board that there was “no way,” she would be able to process the entire school through lunchtimes with just one cafeteria.
“I would need two cafeterias,” Coe said. “I could do one kitchen, but I would need two cafeterias.”
Board member Lionel Borders suggested that the board speak with other school districts with K-5 schools to get an idea of how those schools function in those respects. However, Coe countered that she was not sure that many of those schools would have the number of students that this elementary school would have.
The matter of zoning was a reoccurring issue discussed throughout the meeting.
Fairlane Elementary Principal Carroll Gunter expressed her concern about Fairlane and its students.
“I’ve heard (Fairlane) is going to be made a pre-K through K school, and Central is going to be made a first grade (comprehensive development classroom) school,” Gunter said. “That means that those kids will move twice. Or, if you make them both two K-1 schools, then, you’re going to have to deal with zoning, and that is going to have to be something the Board commits to and sticks to.”
Boles added, “When we first started discussing this 2-5 school, that was laid out to everyone. It would be K-1, and the board would have to commit to zoning the county … and the out-of-zone letters would have to stop.”
Special Education Supervisor Cathy Stafford added that students in CDC classes could not be in one building and must be in a building with age-appropriate peers.
“They have to have the option to be included in inclusion classrooms,” Stafford said.
Board member Bryan Nichols interjected that he did not believe the actual building logistics or size were an issue at the moment but that discussion should remain on the students in the building.
“If everyone agrees that K-5 is best for the kids, then, in my opinion, we head down that rabbit hole,” Nichols said.
Boles added that the building would need to hold pre-K classes also.
Case brought up the idea of a pre-K through fourth-grade school that Goad had previously mentioned.
Many voiced their concern about fifth-grade students being with older middle-school students. “That is the way it was when I was in school,” Case said.
There are currently 230 fifth-graders in Macon County. Boles said that would take nine classrooms at the junior-high level.
“Is that space even available,” Case said.
Boles said that there were 12 new rooms being built, which had previously been earmarked for students currently taking classes in the agricultural shop.
Case added that it felt that any solution would only cause additional problems.
“We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Case said.
One teacher told the board that the fifth grade and the eighth grade would need to be kept apart. “There’s nothing to say they wouldn’t be,” Boles said. “Just because they are in the junior high does not mean they have to switch classes also.”
Central Elementary Principal Daniel Cook discussed the benefits of keeping students in one building for as long as possible.
“There is no doubt, if you start a child in Kindergarten, the longer you can keep that child in that building, the better off they are … no doubt,” Cook said. “We talk about teaching the whole child. There are so many things, when that child never leaves that building, that we can get a good understanding and have that bridge of continuity … with their families, with that child, and moving kids in an ethical approach, in an academic approach, in the direction that we want for our school system.”
Cook also discussed the pros and cons of larger student populations versus smaller student populations, saying that having had experience as an administrator in both, he felt that larger student sizes were doable but were a challenge for school administrators.
Boles questioned if he felt that, as a principal, there was a loss of personal touch when you have so many students. Cook agreed with that.
“If I could snap my fingers and make it work, we would have all K-5 schools in this district, and not one school would have over 500 students,” Cook said. “That would be a perfect scenario.” Cook also questioned whether Central could serve as a K-5 school. Zoning was again a concern with this matter.
After extensive discussion, no further decisions were made regarding the elementary school.
Boles presented a plan to the board on how to spend $3,944,586.41 granted to the school system by the stimulus package. After approval from the board, the plan must also be approved by the state of Tennessee. Boles said that there were only certain things the money could be spent on, such as learning loss, mental health and facility repair and improvements, among a few other approved activities.
Technology was the top area in which Boles suggested the money be spent. He proposed purchasing a new set of Chromebooks, which are used by the students daily and are due for replacement anyway. Another technology purchase was additional video systems to allow teachers to record lessons for virtual and quarantined students. New SmartBoards were also part of Boles’ proposal.
Another large purchase was the Rosetta Stone program to assist with learning loss faced by English Language Learners in the system. A new paraprofessional position would also be created to work with ELL students and to act as an interpreter between the school and families.
Hot water will also be available in all bathrooms in the school system under this plan, to facilitate better hand-washing.
The Macon County High School fieldhouse would also undergo some improvements, including expansion and new flooring to allow for easier cleaning and more social distancing.
The voard also discussed using students’ ACT scores (on a college-entrance exam) going forward to break ties for valedictorian. Boles specified that this change would not go into effect until next school year and would begin with the incoming freshman class. That will be voted on at the March 11 meeting.
