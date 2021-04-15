The Macon County School Board voted last Thursday night to approve an option to buy agreement for the new elementary school.
The option to buy included updated figures on the total price of the 101.84 acres. The total price the board approved was $2,444,160 at $24,000 per acre.
Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles told the board that this was an increase of $254,600. He also told the board that, as of January, $2,286,116.89 had been collected in sales tax to go toward the new school.
“The way the resolution on the sales tax is written and the opinion (of Macon County Attorney Guy Holliman) is that you can only pay for the amount of land that it would take for the footprint of the school and for the land that would be used for construction, pulling fill dirt from,” Boles said. “The architects said they thought that would be about 77 acres.”
The board’s portion to pay for the extra acreage would be around $596,160. The payment for the 77 acres, which will come from the sales-tax money, must be approved by the Macon County Commission.
The board also decided on Thursday night that all classes in the 2021-2022 school year would be on-site rather than virtual.
Boles informed the board that county principals had requested that Kindergarten through fifth grade be on-site only.
Additionally, the state of Tennessee instituted a new application process for districts to go virtual, since the state is no longer in a state of emergency.
“We would have to apply for our own school number,” Boles said. “We would have to have our own supervisor of that school. All teachers must be certified in the area of which they are teaching and abide by all state class-size limits.”
Boles continued that the virtual school would have to run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., just like an on-site school and that the board would have provide technological devices for all students.
“(It would be) laptops, printers, and internet access for any student in the virtual school,” Boles said.
This school year, the county had been permitted to use a continuous learning plan due to the state of emergency.
Boles also pointed out that there was vital instruction that students in early elementary grades would be missing out on, specifically phonics.
“For many sounds, the students need to see the teachers mouth those sounds correctly,” Boles said. “They need to hear those sounds.”
Fairlane Elementary Principal Carroll Gunter added that teachers also need to hear students making those sounds to ensure they are reading and creating the sounds correctly.
Boles added that math instruction in the early grades is very hands on, using manipulatives to teach addition, subtraction and other mathematical concepts.
The board also updated its policy on wearing masks on county school buses. The language was updated from masks being required to masks being recommended.
Temperature checks for students, faculty, and staff are also no longer required.
“We have not had a case of contact tracing on the school bus since early December,” Boles said. He also told the board that, due to the increasing temperatures, some students are having a hard time breathing on the busses in their masks. Some principals in attendance agreed that they had not had to turn anyone away due to a high temperature.
Also discussed was the renewal of a contract with Interquest Detection Canines. Those canines make regular monthly visits to the schools to look for drugs and firearms. For 10 full visits each school year, the board pays $5,500.
At the board’s work session on Tuesday, board member Wayne Marsh questioned whether the Macon County Sheriff’s Department could provide this service. Marsh said on Thursday that he had spoken with Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, who said that the department could provide three visits at no cost to the board. Boles stated he would not agree to only three visits.
Both a motion to not renew the contract and to renew the contract failed.
The board did approve to allow Boles to speak with Gammons to see if it would be possible for the Macon County Sherriff’s Department to come more often to the schools.
