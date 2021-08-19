The Macon County School Board voted on Thursday to not accept their previously-enacted executive decision ending contact tracing and quarantine of students deemed a close contact or household contact of positive COVID-19 cases.
“I think the biggest question was household contact,” Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles said.
One option presented was a 14-day quarantine, which could be shortened to 10 days if the student or employee received a negative COVID-19 test result. Boles clarified that this policy was for household contact only, not if the student or employee themselves tested positive.
Board member Dale Hix asked Macon County Nursing Supervisor Casey Brawner what her best recommendation would be for the board’s policy.
“We presented what we thought was best last Thursday night, the 20 days, just because that is what the doctors’ offices are still telling people,” Brawner said. “I get that’s a long time … it is, and if the kids or the faculty and staff never get it, that’s a long time that they’re not at school. But, I also feel like it’s going to the other extreme to say, ‘If your mom and dad have COVID, that’s ok ... just come on to school.’ And that’s what we did last Thursday night.”
Brawner told the board that that was the case after the removal of the policy, students whose parents were severely sick were in school because they had no symptoms. She added that many teachers were frustrated by this.
“They have families at home, and they’re concerned … that they will take (COVID) home to their families,” Brawner said.
Board member Tim Case questioned whether doctors reported positive tests to the health department.
“It’s supposed to go into a database, but some were reporting it, and some were not,” Brawner said.
Case then asked if the health department let the school system know about positive cases.
“Last year, we asked teacher and administrators and nurses ... everybody became a COVID nazi or spy,” Case said. “You would not believe the number of calls I got because so-and-so’s kid went and spent the night with somebody who tested positive or who had a cousin who tested positive. This went on like everybody was trying to rat somebody out.
“Yes, there’s two extremes to this. Bottom line ... we have to balance educating our kids.”
Case said that he believed teachers had enough work without having to contact trace.
Boles said that it was the responsibility of parents to notify the schools of positive tests within the household.
Brawner said that she believed that teachers were also stressed about having students with positive cases inside their homes in the classroom.
Macon County High School Principal Daniel Cook said that he had not had any complaints from teachers about the change in policy. Some other principals agreed, while others said that they had received complaints.
Board member Jed Goad said that he had received complaints about the change.
“I have, and I’m tired of it,” Boles said he had received complaints from local doctors’ offices. “One woman said, ‘What in the world are y’all doing?’ ”
Goad offered a personal viewpoint.
“I’m like Mr. Case … there’s a happy medium here,” Goad said. “I don’t want kids out of school by no means, but I also have to go back and think about a personal instance of mine where I had a child that was very, very sick and auto-compromised. To think that we just leave it like the executive decision is and make it a free-for-all, I would be furious.”
Goad expressed that he understood the anger parents and teachers were feeling with the decision. “I will not vote to go along with this executive decision,” Goad said. “I do sit here, thinking about my position and some others in the county that are in the position that Leslie (Goad) and I were in, and I am willing to work with any of you on this. But I am not willing to let kids … my vote will be to be a little more strict on it, because of what I have heard in the county and what I have lived through personally.”
Goad was not present at the meeting where the executive decision was initially approved.
Cook asked whether wearing masks would help prevent some students from having to quarantine.
Brawner said that it did not affect it.
“Let’s just state the obvious about COVID,” Case said. “It’s a new virus, and people, in general, have not had an immunity to it. I know, as time goes on, immunities are going to build, just from exposure, having it, inoculations. It’s just like the flu. Last year, I went on the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) website to look at the flu. Prior to last year, there were 76 million cases of the flu. The death rate was somewhere around 1%. Last year, there was somewhere around 64,000 cases reported of flu. All of a sudden, COVID came about, and the flu went away. It’s been around 100 years. We’ve never went to the extreme about those cases. It may be as contagious. It may not. You see somebody sneezing and coughing, and you go the other way.
“It seems like everybody’s got common sense about how to deal with it. You’re going to get exposed. There is absolutely no way that you are going to avoid being exposed to this virus. I don’t care if you live under a rock for the next 10 years ... you stick your head out, and virus is going to touch you. It’s going to go through every mask that you can wear unless you’re wearing one of the gas masks they give you through the military.”
Case continued that he believed people should not hide from COVID-19.
“I’ve had two close family members die because of it,” Case said. “I don’t want anybody to get it. I don’t want anybody to die from it, but we can’t avoid things like this.”
Case continued that he did not know the right answer for what to do.
“But it is our responsibility to educate our kids,” Case said.
Red Boiling Springs High School Principal Leslie Goad said that she, personally, agreed with Case.
“I have to speak on behalf of my teachers, and as a teacher myself, we go to school every day to educate the children in this county, and we do it because we love them,” Leslie Goad said. “But, at the end of the day, I have to go home to my children. Like Jed said, Easton was very sick, and I probably would have had to have stopped teaching at this point in time because his immune system was so compromised. You all just need to remember ... teachers have families too, and it can be very deadly to a child like ours.”
The board voted to approve a new policy, stating that, “Household contact, which is defined as a positive case in the same household ... the responsibility staff must notify the principal or supervisor of a positive case in the house. Students, parents/guardians will notify the principal of a positive COVID case in the house and return to school after 14 days or isolation with no symptoms at the end of 14 days or 10 days of isolation and a negative COVID test at the end of 10 days. Documentation required would only be the proof of a negative test at the end of 10 days.”
Red Boiling Springs Junior High teacher Elizabeth Dodson also shared her personal story and thanked the board for reconsidering.
“I appreciate y’all reconsidering, not from a teacher standpoint, but from a parent who has a little girl at home with a heart condition that I have tried my best to hide under a rock,” Dodson said. “Since last March, we have lived under a rock. When I heard last Thursday, how that went, it just really bothered me, and I just want to say that I appreciate the discussion, and I appreciate that that was changed and that the household contact, that they’ll stay home. Because I have had kids in my class, this past week, where their parents are positive, and they have been in my classroom this past week. And it’s hard. I appreciate that y’all rediscussed that.”
The board also approved giving 10 days of COVID-19 leave to all employees.
Additionally, the board approved hiring Upland Design Group to design the new elementary school.
Marsh voted against hiring the company.
The board also approved creating three new teacher assistant positions at Lafayette Elementary, one new teacher assistant position at Westside Elementary, a county-wide English learner position, and a county-wide Migrant Educational Program Coordinator position.
Marsh voted against creating the teacher assistant positions at LES. Boles said the need came from a teacher leaving and their position not being filled.
LES Principal Kristen Hix asked for one additional assistant. However, Case requested three positions be opened. Hix said she could get the assistants into more classrooms to help if she had three.
Case expressed his concern about losing teachers to other counties and cited the lack of assistance in the classroom as one reason they may choose to leave.
The board also approved the proposed change to the county’s school volunteers policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.