The Macon County School Board extensively discussed the proposed new elementary school at its monthly work session, which was held on Jan. 12.
Board member Tim Case questioned why no further progress on the issue had been made after the passing of the additional sales tax in 2018.
“The previous (school) board went to the county commissioners and said, ‘We’ve got to have this school ... we’re in dire need,’ and this happened, five years ago … five years ago this fall,” Case said. “The people of this county voted to pay an additional sales tax to go to this new school. We’ve got over $2 million dollars sitting in the account that has been collected … and we have yet to buy land. We don’t know where we are going to put it. We don’t even have a plan of exactly what it is going to be. It’s not even been 100-% decided on exactly how big this school is going to be.
“I can’t help what the county commissioners will or won’t do. We have to do something.”
Board members Jed Goad and Bryan Nichols stated that the board had been working to come up with plans for the school that would fit the prospective number of students and classrooms needed, as well as be financially feasible. Goad added that the county commission is the school board’s “funding body” and that it must agree to any plans, as well, before the commission would offer funding.
“I think we need to — before we commit to purchasing land — we need to get a monetary commitment from the county commission to help pay for this school,” Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles said. “We need them to say, ‘Yes, we will make up the difference of what the sales-tax revenue brings in and the rest of the payment.’”
Boles explained that he was concerned that, if the board were to move forward on the purchase of any properties prior to getting a commitment from the commission, that they would own the land but not have any money available to build the school.
“We’ll be stuck with land that we can’t use,” Boles said.
Case countered that it would be difficult for the commission to commit to a number that the Board had yet to offer them. Boles said that the board had presented a ballpark figure of $38 million.
Goad added that the commission had come back with $250,000.
Nichols pointed out that the commission had just committed to a $24-million addition to the Macon County Justice Center.
Board member Wayne Marsh added that the board had currently committed their own budget to additions at Macon County Junior High and Red Boiling Springs School.
Nichols echoed Boles’ concerns.
“We can buy the land,” Nichols said. “We can do that whenever, but we have no money left. And if the county is not going to support the school, then having that money for an emergency that we can do something about is what we do.”
Case said that he would like to have a meeting with the county commission or a work session with the board to continue to discuss the school.
“This school board governs and sets policy for the largest employer in this county with the largest budget in this county,” Case said. “Yet, we meet once a month and do nothing. Since I have been on this board, the only thing we have voted to do is buy an oven and change a couple policies.”
The board announced on Thursday that it would have a special-called work session on Jan. 28 to further discuss the school.
The board also discussed the potential for students to switch from virtual school to on-site and vice versa. Macon County Technology Director David Flynn identified four students who he believed should be permitted to switch for individual reasons. Boles and the board agreed.
Flynn expressed concern about opening the door for students to move back and forth due to students being in different places within the curriculum. He added that both on-site and virtual teachers have full classrooms and that too much movement would add to those stresses and halt learning in the classes.
“The virtual teachers are maxed out,” Flynn said. “We can’t handle the load. We don’t have the staff.”
The board voted to allow students to transfer if they receive approval from the virtual program director, the director of schools and the school principal.
The board also approved a change to the county’s quarantine policy. The board discussed three options for the potential change.
The first option was returning to school on the eighth day after contact with a non-household case if no symptoms appear and the student has a negative COVID-19 test and returning to school on the 11th day with no symptom and no test.
The second option allowed students to return to school after 10 days of quarantine with no symptoms after exposure to a non-household contact.
The final option would to be leave the plan as it is.
All options were acceptable under current COVID-19 guidelines.
Case motioned to approve the first option. He and Nichols both voted to approve the option, while Marsh and Goad voted against. As they were the only members present, the tie caused the approval to fail.
Then, Marsh then motioned to approve the second option. This passed unanimously.
In addition, the board also unanimously approved an extension to a local version of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The act expired on Dec. 31, but employers were given the option to choose to extend it. The board approved the extension through the end of the school year.
The board also approved the change on three different policies.
One policy, involving student immunizations, received a no vote from Case.
The policy would allow parents to object to immunizations on religious grounds as long as there was not an epidemic or threat of an epidemic. The policy is currently state law and thus must be adopted by the school board.
Case voted no. He stated that he understood that the policy was part of the Tennessee Codes Annotated and must be approved, but he said that he could not vote for something that he felt could potentially infringe on someone’s’ religious freedoms.
Nichols agreed but voted in favor of it as the policy legally had to be passed.
