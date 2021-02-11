The Macon County School Board once again discussed the location of and acquisition of land for a new elementary school at its work session last Thursday night.
Specifically discussed was whether or not money collected from the sales-tax increase could be used to purchase a large lot with excess land, as had been discussed.
Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles explained that the question had been posed at Monday’s Macon County Commission meeting and stemmed from the wording of the referendum.
Boles and Macon County Mayor Steve Jones passed the question along to county attorney Guy Holliman. Holliman, in a letter to Boles, stated, “Specific wording of the tax resolution approved by the voters is very narrow in scope. It is quite clear that the intent was that the new tax monies raised would be limited to the exIn the letter, Holliman details that those expenditures may include “all construction costs, including the development of the property that the school would be built on and the acquisition of the property necessary upon which to locate the school.” Holliman concluded that the money could not be used to purchase excess land.
Boles told the board that he had spoken with the architect and engineer that have been working on the project, and they informed him that a footprint of the school would fit on 75 to 80 acres. Boles said that the footprint would include “the school, parking, playground, access road from Highway 52, and areas that we may be able to move fill in dirt from onsite.” Boles explained that, if the board wished to purchase more than the 75 to 80 acres that would be required to build the school, they could but would not be able to pay for it using tax revenue money.
Board member Tim Case expressed concern about not purchasing all of the land, saying that he feared other building or housing developments might be built there at a later time if the board did not own the land. Case questioned whether a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan could be used to fund the land purchase. Boles confirmed that a loan could be applied for but said that the USDA typically prefer that loans be used for development projects other than the purchase of land.
The board decided to pursue an option to purchase on the entirety of the Manion property, pending geographical services and funding for purchase. They also agreed to investigate a second option to purchase on a 100-acre tract of the land that they believe they could purchase with the current tax revenue. These options to purchase will be voted on at the board’s regular meeting on Feb. 11.
The board discussed a second building project as well, a new physical education gym for Red Boiling Springs Elementary School. RBS Elementary Principal Michael Owens said that a 90-by-120-foot gym is the size that would fit in the area of the current building and was what the school was asking for. Owens said that he would like for the gym to have six retractable basketball goals as well as bleachers on one side.
Board member Lionel Borders said he believed the project was “long overdue.”
The board also approved the 2021-2022 school calendar. Some key dates on the calendar are registration day (Aug. 2), with the first day of school being the following Thursday (Aug. 5). Fall break will be held Oct. 4-8, and the final day of the fall term will be Dec. 17. School will resume for the spring term on Jan. 5.
Spring break for next school year will be April 4-8, and the spring term will end on May 26. In addition to a few other holidays, students will also not report to school on May 3 due to a county primary election.
The board also heard from representatives of Macon County High School students, who asked the board to memorialize the Macon County High School cafeteria in honor of custodian J.W. Greanead. In addition, a mural is being painted in the cafeteria to honor Greanead.
The board discussed retaining technology director David Flynn as a consultant after his departure from the role on Feb. 26.
“I feel like the expansive undertaking of technology, including the student management system,… (Crystal Hesson, the incoming technology director) will need some assistance,” Boles said. He added that the position would be contractor per hour on an as-needed basis.
