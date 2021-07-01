Those who knew Eddy Clayborne well characterize him in similar ways.
“Eddy would make you laugh about something,” Dewayne Cothron said. “He loved practical jokes. He would talk somebody else into doing it … it was me on several occasions.
“He loved life. Everybody that knew him enjoyed being around him. When you were with him, you just felt good.”
Gary Carter added, “That was just him. It was always about some kind of prank or some kind of joke.”
Clayborne — a long-time educator who was heavily involved in a variety of civic organizations — passed away on June 22 after being transported from his home to Macon Community Hospital.
“If we saw each other, it was just like old times,” Cothron said. “If I saw Eddy out, I don’t care where I was, at an auction or a funeral … when we get together, he’ll start talking, and there’s going to be laughing and carrying on with him. We had to watch ourselves (depending on) where we were at.”
Clayborne spent 39 years in the Macon County School System, teaching for a number of years with Carter and Cothron at Macon County High School. He also taught at Macon County Junior High, and over his educational career, he served as a math, social studies, geography and special-education instructor.
“I started teaching a little bit after him,” Cothron said. “We started running together. We were both single. We started a men’s softball league while I was in college. Eddy was one of the instigators and founders. He got together a bunch of athletes who were real good baseball players at one time. We had just practiced some. He was always getting us in tournaments, and we didn’t have matching jerseys or anything.
“One time, we were going to Franklin, Tennessee. On the way there, I was riding with Mike Whittemore. Eddy and his brother (Steve) were in front of us, and we hit each other. Mike’s car was torn up in the front. Eddy’s brother, Steve, his car was torn up in the back. We got there, and this team we were playing was like a professional team. We were out of our league. They beat us pretty bad. We spent the night there, and the next day, we were put in the loser’s bracket. Lo and behold, we won all the way through the loser’s bracket. We were supposed to play that same team (in the championship game), and we were just ready to go home. Eddy gave us a pep talk and said, ‘We didn’t come all the way down here and have beat-up cars to lose.’ We ended up beating them and winning the tournameent. Eddy got that started. He was real good at organizing.”
For 10 years, Clayborne was an girls assistant basketball coach under Carter, who was the long-time head boys and girls basketball coach at Macon County High.
“They came and asked me to coach both teams, and I said, ‘I will you if you give me an assistant for both teams,’ ” Carter said. “Eddy liked being around ball.
“I’d chew them out, and he’d come around pat back them on the back. I was the bad guy, and he was the good guy. He would smooth things up for me. He was a good guy. He tried to keep peace on the team. I’d fuss and carry on, and he’d come along and say, ‘He’s just wanting you to get better.’ We kind of had that plotted out. He’s just a real nice guy.”
Clayborne also coached the Macon County Junior High boys basketball team, in addition to a variety of coaching at the youth level.
“He was good to have around,” Carter said. “He just wanted to be a part of it. He would do the dirty work to help out. He was dependable, and he loved sports.
“Eddy was a good assistant. He would do anything you asked him to do. He was a good-natured guy.”
Clayborne successfully received a liver transplant 10 years ago.
“If he was out, if somebody knew him and saw him, they wanted to go up and speak and talk to him,” Cothron said.
Among those civic activities, Clayborne was a regular volunteer with the Macon County Fair, was a part of the Macon County Jaycees during that organization’s heyday and was a Macon County Sports Hall of Fame board member.
Clayborne’s funeral was held at Lafayette’s Anderson & Son Funeral Home last Friday, and he was laid to rest in Haysville Cemetery.
Clayborne lived in the Haysville community of Lafayette along with his wife, Wynona (who still serves as a special-education testing specialist for the Macon County School System). They couple have two sons, Wes Clayborne and Orry Clayborne.
“It’s a shame,” Cothron said. “The community and the world is losing somebody they need at this time.
“He’s in a better place. I’m sure he’s up there making more people laugh.”
Carter added, “He was just a good guy. He just socialized. There will be a lot people who will miss him … I’ll miss him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.