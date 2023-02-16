Macon Christian Academy fourth-grade student Benton Burgett submitted a 4-A report from Terra Solomon’s class …
On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Mrs. Terra’s 4th-grade class had their fourth 4-H meeting. Mrs. Kayla (Jenkins) was our agent today. The officers conducted the meeting. Then, we had the contest. This contest was the 4-H poster contest. Ava Davis was the winner. Afterwards, we turned to the February page in our 4-H handbook. It talked about the upcoming project, which is a piggy bank contest. Also in March, we can get chickens for the chick-chain project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.