A Scottsville, Kentucky, man is facing numerous chturdayarges after he crashed his truck in to a light pole in the Tractor Supply Company parking lot last Sa and then fled the scene.
Paul Ramsey, 25, was driving a white pickup truck in the parking lot when he hit a light pole, causing damage to both the pole and his vehicle. Ramsey then fled the scene and headed west on Highway 52 toward Westmoreland.
Police located Ramsey and the truck in the parking lot of Peggy’s Market in Westmoreland.
Once they approached Ramsey, he fled on foot but was captured by officers and transported to the the Macon County Jail for booking and processing.
Ramsey had a grinder in the truck that had marijuana residue on it, and he claimed ownership of the device.
A check of his record showed that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, and he also had a suspended drivers license, as well has no proof of insurance. Ramsey told officers that the reason he fled on foot was due to the outstanding warrants against him.
Ramsey’s bond was set at $12,500, and he is charged with driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and violation of financial responsibility.
Ramsey is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
