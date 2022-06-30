Many look to the skies in wonder of what lies beyond our earthly home. For scouts at Lafayette City Park on June 22, they only needed to look and listen to the man at the head of the table during a lunchtime meal.
Cub Scout Pack 402 of Lafayette, Cub Pack 367 of Carthage, Cub Pack 861 of Gordsonsville and Boy Scout Troop 367 and Girl Scout Troops 1342 and 2030 heard from a NASA representative guest speaker at their camp.
Sean Phillips of NASA came to Lafayette’s City Park spoke to scouts and answered their questions. Every year during the third week of June, campers come together with the leaders and learn different things. This Monday through Friday day camp had Space Odyssey as its theme.
The children, earlier in the week, made space crafts. Phillips explained how his work in aerospace engineering can affect the children’s everyday lives.
Scouting and NASA have a long history together. In 1965, two astronauts in NASA’s Gemini 4 had special cargo. The first scout merit badge for space exploration was in the pocket of Ed White’s space suit as he made the first American spacewalk.
Today, NASA boasts a large number of pilots and scientists who began their fascination of space from their scouting days.
“I had always been interested in the night sky,” Phillips said. “The best thing someone did for me was to tell me I couldn’t do it. And, I now have my dream job of working for NASA.”
With the model of a spacecraft that he had worked on with his team, Phillips noted that they should all look to the skies for a fulfilling career in space.
Amber Jetton, one of the day camp leaders, said: “The kids loved it. We had planned on Phillips spending an hour with the group, but the kids kept asking such good questions.” From how far away is the sun, to what fuel propels spacecrafts into space, Phillips said he was impressed by their thoughtful questions.
For more information about NASA, visit www.nasa.gov. To join the Scouts or any other group in Macon County, visit www.maconcountytn.gov/community/programs_and_organizations.
