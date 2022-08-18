Restoring and encouraging those who serve is the goal of the local nonprofit Crossroads Mission Care.

The organization, which was created by Dixon Springs residents Patti and Gil Carter, aims reach out to first responders throughout Middle Tennessee with self-care workshops, defusing and debriefing sessions after traumatic events, respite and restorative hospitality, and individual or group coaching.

