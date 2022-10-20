With fall in the air and Halloween quickly approaching, many folks are looking for opportunities to share in family-friendly fun.
Booz Fest — not to be misconstrued as a festival for indulging in adult libations — is targeted as just that.

The first-time event will feature food, hayrides, yard games, treats, and live music by the rockabilly band Killbilly.
“When we say booz, we mean there are all kinds of boos that you will experience that night, from the decorations, the activities, and the entertainment ... not the alcohol,” said Rock Springs Retreat Center Director of Sales and Marketing Tari Barker. “We do want to emphasize that this is a family event. A lot of people have asked us about Booz, whether it is an adult event or a family-friendly event.”
Booz Fest will be held on Oct. 28, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the Rock Springs Retreat Center in Castalian Springs (located at 732 Rock Springs Road).
“We are so excited to have Booz Fest where our neighbors, our friends, and our families can all come and have an amazing night celebrating Halloween together,” said Barker. “We want to make sure that everything is kid friendly.”
Rock Springs Retreat Center Event Specialist Joshalyn Conti added, “There will be lots of treats for kids. We will have candy, desserts, s’mores, hayrides, kids’ activities, and live music ... lots of fun stuff.”
Admission for the evening will include all-you-can-eat chili, along with hot dogs.
“Our early admission pricing is $15 for adults, and for kids, it’s $10,” said Conti. “The prices will go up $5 at the door. The admission includes all-you-can-eat chili.”
And for an additional $5 per game, guests will be able to participate in axe-throwing games.
“We are going to have axe throwing,” said Barker. “We do more than just throw the axes. We teach you how to throw the axes, and we play a game. So, imagine darts, if you will, but with an axe.”
Although there will not be a costume contest at Booz Fest, dressing up is welcomed, although it’s not mandatory.
“Costumes are optional,” said Barker. “We want this to be for those that love costumes and those that don’t like to do costumes ... there’s no pressure. We want people to come however they feel the most comfortable.”
For those interested in attending Booz Fest, tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through Eventbrite on the retreat center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RockSpringsRetreatCenter.
