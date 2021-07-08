Seven area students were recently named the winners of the Tri-County Electric writing contest.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, high-school juniors had an opportunity to win a trip to Washington, D.C., but that trip was canceled.
However, students from four different area high schools have an opportunity to win one of the four $1,000 scholarships that will be awarded.
Those juniors were asked to submit a short story, not exceeding 900 words, of a specific title each year. This year’s story title was, “Electric Cooperatives: Building a Brighter Tennessee.”
The short stories are judged on appropriate treatment of theme and knowledge of subject, originality and creativity, and grammar and composition.
Of the winners, all four of the first-place winners received $100, and the three second-place winners received $50.
Clay County’s Cherokee Upton, Red Boiling Springs’ Camilla Copas, Monroe County’s (Kentucky) Ellie Copas and Allen County-Scottsville’s (Kentucky) Mea Williams were selected as the first-place winners.
Clay County’s Will Dodson, Red Boiling Springs’ Michaela Ford and Monroe County’s Cassie Finley were the second-place winners.
