When Lafayette resident and substitute teacher Katrina Biggers decided to open an online bookstore in her free time, she didn’t anticipate the response that she received.
“I remember talking with my best friend, who was also a big reader before she passed away,” Biggers said. “We had talked about, if you didn’t have responsibilities, and you had all the money in the world, what would you do? We were both like, ‘We would open a bookstore.’ ”
Biggers also decided to post listings of books from her collection that she’d been wanting to get rid of to open an online used bookstore.
“I can’t get a lot of new books or open a storefront yet,” Biggers said. “Believe it or not, it’s actually really costly to try and find somewhere to lease. It was one of those pipe-dream type things, and when I had the extra time, I decided to try it and see what happens.”
Biggers is an avid reader, with approximately 600 books in her collection at home. Her love for reading was one of the reasons that she decided to open up the online store.
“It was something that I was really passionate about, and we don’t have (a used bookstore) around here,” Biggers said. “I wanted to share my love for books and help other people who love books too.”
Biggers first got into reading when she was in elementary school, having participated in the accelerated reading program.
“I would always read a whole lot when I was younger,” Biggers said. “Then, after getting into high school, I got out of reading for a while. Around 10 years ago, I started really picking it back up.”
No Shelf Control began with bookish bundles and Blind Date With a Book listings on Etsy.
A Blind Date With a Book is where a customer receives a book without knowing anything about it.
“You receive a mysterious book that you don’t know the title of,” Biggers said. “It’s usually wrapped up so you can’t see what it is. Pretty much the only thing that you know about it is the genre. It’s like going on a blind date, except instead of it being some creepy guy that you probably won’t end up liking, it’s a book that you’re probably going to fall in love with.”
It’s been approximately three weeks since Biggers began selling used books online.
“I’ve actually gotten a lot more responses than I expected,” Biggers said. “You figure you’d get just a couple people being like, ‘How much for this book,’ or, “I’d like to get this book,’ but it’s like, every day, I’m getting questions like, ‘Hey, do you have this one?’ It’s been almost overwhelming.”
Looking forward, Biggers’ hopes to open up a physical bookstore.
“The ultimate goal is to eventually get a brick-and-mortar store,” Biggers said. “I would get one now if I could find one to lease. Ultimately, what I want is to have mostly used books and offer new things that are coming out. I’d also like to have a separate space where people can rent it out for their book club or for those who like to play role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons to have a space where they can play and they can meet up.”
