Editor’s note: Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons has announced his campaign for re-election. Gammons issued the follow statement to The Macon County Times for his announcement:
I would like to start off by saying it is an honor to serve as your Macon County Sheriff. Over the past several years, our county has grown and increased in population, and for those who do know know me, I would like to take time to introduce myself.
I was born and raised in Macon County. I am a graduate of Macon County High School. I currently reside in Red Boiling Springs with my wife, Amanda. I am blessed that my children and grandchildren live close by and reside in Lafayette.
I have taken an active role in youth sports throughout the years with my children and now my grandchildren. I believe an active involvement in sporting activities keeps our youth grounded.
I am a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church. My faith and my family are very important to me.
I am fortunate to be a Board Director of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. By sitting on the board, my role is to help all citizens of the State of Tennessee by assisting our sheriffs to get the proper training and knowledge to assist their counties to keep their citizens safe and to keep a watchful eye out and work closely with legislation to ensure new laws are not harmful to our citizens. I also sit on the Tennessee Sheriffs Association Agricultural Committee. Coming from a background of farming, I want to ensure that our farmers are protected in Macon County, because agriculture is a very important way of life in Macon County.
I believe in conservative values and upholding the Constitution. I will be running as an independent candidate in the Macon County General Election in August 2022.
My law enforcement career began in 1996 when I was hired as a deputy by Sheriff Joe Ferguson. I graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1997. Throughout my career, I worked as a jailor, a road deputy, a shift sargeant and an investigator of serious crimes.
In 2005, I was hired by the Westmoreland Police Department as Assistant Chief, where I was in charge of patrol and investigations. During my law enforcement career, I received numerous training, including crime scene investigation, FBI leadership classes and also attended CSTA training for county legislative budgeting.
In 2006, I was blessed by God and the people of Macon County to be elected as their sheriff. At that time, two of my top priorities were to have 24-hour patrol and also have a canine drug unit. With the help of the Macon County Commission, I was able to complete those goals. Today, we have two canine units that actively assist my detectives and deputies remove drugs off the street. My staff and I have continued to work hard on battling drug-related crimes throughout the years. My office has worked to have well-trained and qualified staff with proper equipment to aid you in your time of need.
The detectives and deputies also aide our surrounding counties in their investigations to help solve crimes. nIt is very important to maintain a good working relationship with local and nearby counties to help solve crimes. My department prides itself in a strong working relationship with the District Attorney to aid their office in efforts to prosecute cases. I have also worked with the county legislative body to ensure that the salaries are equal to surrounding law enforcement agencies, so that we keep qualified staff within the county.
We have a school resource officers at every school in the county to ensure the safety of our children and school staff. My office and I also take a very important role regarding scams and we have also implemented the “Scan Program,” known as Senior Citizen Awareness Network. At this time, we are also working with Alzheimer’s of Tennessee to ensure that we have the “Silver Alert” training.
In the past year, everyone in the county has struggled with Covid-19. I would like to thank my staff for working endlessly to ensure the health and well-being of the citizens of Macon County and the inmates residing in our facility. We currently have a 118-bed facility at the Macon Count Justice Center. We have reached housing of 260 inmates at one time. I would like to thank our corrections officers for their hard work and dedication. This past year, we have booked in 1,565 people in the Macon County Justice Center. I would like to take this opportunity to show the statistics from this previous year of my detectives and deputies. My staff had 152 drug cases, removed 94 weapons in criminal activities, 5268 civil papers were served, and answered 14,224 calls for service. This is just a few examples of what they do. I would like to thank them for their dedication and their service.
I fully support the recovery process to help people get back on their feet. We have three different programs. Through the assistance of the Macon County Board of Education, and the GED program, which also allows the inmates to get the education they may have missed out on, to allow them to enter the workforce upon release.
Finally, with the assistance of our local judges and the district attorney office, the inmates that qualify for the drug court program and allowed to submit applications through their counsel to enter into drug court for additional assistance in their steps to recovery.
If re-elected, with the knowledge I have gained throughout the years, I will continue to provide services in a timely manner, have a respectful department, and to work hard on all crimes and fight the on-going war against drugs. My promise in 2006 was “working with the people for the county,” and I still firmly believe in that promise today. At this time, I would like to ask for your vote and continued support as Sheriff of
Macon County.
