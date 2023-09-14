As Macon County continues to grow, there are new challenges and needs for the county.
According to Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn, one of those needs is additional law enforcement officers and additional correctional officers at the Macon County Jail.
Wilburn is faced with the task of producing a pay scale that is competitive enough to keep officers working in Macon County as opposed to moving to higher-paying positions in other areas.
Wilburn brought his case before the Macon County Commission at its meeting on Sept. 5.
“The response from commissioners and the public has been positive,” said Wilburn. “The fear of everything hitting all at once and the fear of having to raise taxes is what’s on everyone’s mind. That’s what I was trying to express during the meeting, that these (pay raises) can be funded without being a heavy hit to the taxpayer. That was my main goal, to show that it can be done very cost-effectively for the taxpayer. Like I said, I think everyone is in agreeance that officers have a hard job. Corrections have a hard job, and they all deserve a good salary for what they have to face each day.
The next commission meeting, which is on Monday, will be when the commission decides whether or not to vote in favor of and to implement Wilburn’s proposal.
“I feel good about it, and I made the best argument that I possibly could,” said Wilburn. “I feel it is definitely doable without making it a heavy tax hit.”
Some officers, both on the road and in corrections, feel the pains of low pay versus high costs of living. This has led to some leaving the Macon County Sheriffs department in search of better pay.
“Right now, we have three deputies covering the entire county,” said Wilburn. “If we have one bad call that requires more than one deputy or all three currently (on duty), that would leave the rest of the county unprotected until we can call more people in. If we have to call more people in, then you run into comp time, overtime, and it gets costly there as well.”
Wilburn said his deputies are certainly hopeful for raises, although they aren’t familiar with the whole process of the voting of the commission, but they remain positive.
“The overall morale among the deputies is good as far as the job and liking what they do,” said Wilburn. “It’s the life part of it. They come to an extremely stressful job, but then when they go home, they have the stress of bills and living paycheck to paycheck. There’s no relief, and that’s where I hope to provide some (assistance), so that they can come to work and dedicate themselves to serving and not have to worry so much about life problems.
“These aren’t problems exclusive to the sheriff’s department, but I am responsible for doing what I can for the deputies and other staff within the department.”
