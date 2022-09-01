After a transition period, new Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn takes office this week.

“I am ready for the job,” said Wilburn, who will have more than 60 employees reporting to him. “I am pleased that I will have certain personnel in top administrative positions. We have a clear focus moving forward to protect and serve the county. And, it will start day one.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.