After a transition period, new Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn takes office this week.
“I am ready for the job,” said Wilburn, who will have more than 60 employees reporting to him. “I am pleased that I will have certain personnel in top administrative positions. We have a clear focus moving forward to protect and serve the county. And, it will start day one.”
Wilburn, who ran as a Republican, won with 58.74% of the vote, or 3,109 votes. Former Sheriff Mark Gammons ran as an independent and had 2,180 votes, or 41.19%.
Wilburn said the transition from Gammons “has been pretty peaceful, but until I’m in that role, I can’t take full inventory of some things that may need to be revised.
“With that said, I see a need for adjustments to be made at the jail. I want to look into rehabilitation efforts, and other opportunities we have available to us to make positive changes. I see that happening fairly quickly.”
Wilburn expressed only one issue that could be a hurdle. “The yearly budget goes from June to July. I will be operating with a budget that I had no say in. It may present a few challenges, but I am confident we can still serve the citizens of our county well.”
