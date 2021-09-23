It was announced last week that the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Lafayette Police Department are the recipients of Tennessee Highway Safety Grants.
The grants are designed to promote public safety on local roads in Macon County.
“It’s something we can use to help us out, but most importantly, it helps drive down fatalities,” Lafayette Police Chief Stacy Gann said.
Each department will each receive a $5,000 for high visibility enforcement.
“Every little bit helps,” Gann said of the funds.
Since Gann became the Lafayette Police Chief in 2012, the department has received the grant each year.
Both departments were awarded the $5,000 grant last year, as was the Red Boiling Springs Police Department.
Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons indicated that his department also regularly receives the grant and uses the funds for similar uses as the Lafayette Police Department.
“I am pleased these grants will give Macon County additional resources to help upgrade their efforts to make roads safer,” Sen. Mark Pody said. “The overall goal is to save lives by reducing crashes and injuries.”
State Rep. Kelly Keisling added, “The safety of our citizens in Macon County remains our No. 1 priority. This grant will give our counties the resources needed to stop the deadly crime that is drinking and driving.”
The grant awards will be distributed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO). The grants are provided to agencies that successfully applied for funding who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standard. Grant applications must be in line with THSO mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.
The funds must be used on specific purchases, which include paying overtime and buy equipment.
In the past, the Lafayette Police Department has used the funds to purchase body cameras worn by officers and to purchase car cameras.
Some of those body cameras are now needing to be replaced.
“The first five, we bought in 2017,” Gann said. “They are used every day. We are just now replacing them.
“When you’re buying body cameras, those are $1,000 per camera. (The money) helps us to be able to purchase the equipment and helps drive down fatalities in Tennessee. That’s the main goal … whether it be distracted driving or whatever.”
