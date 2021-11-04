The Macon County Sheriff’s Department made the rounds at various elementary schools throughout the county for Red Ribbon Week, encouraging students to stay away from drugs.
Red Ribbon Week, according to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, began after Drug Task Force Officer Kiko Camarena was shot and killed in 1985 while fighting the “war on drugs.” Red Ribbon Week was a way to honor his memory and service to his country and to bring awareness of the dangers of drugs to children.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department spoke at Lafayette Elementary, Central Elementary, Fairlane Elementary, Red Boiling Springs Elementary and Westside Elementary as part of the Red Ribbon Week proceedings.
MCSD K-9 officer Otto was also part of the event.
“We showed the kids how the K9 officer searches for drugs. We also spoke to them about Halloween safety and also encouraged them not to be getting into their parents’ prescription medication,” Gammons said of the Red Ribbon message.
Veterans weekThe Macon County Sheriff’s Department is also teaming up with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to honor veterans on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m, until 3 p.m.
The sheriff’s department will be serving soup and chili for free to all veterans. The process is a drive-thru one at the Macon County Justice Center.
For those veterans who are unable to get out, officers will be bringing them their soup and chili via delivery.
“Any veteran that can’t get out, we will deliver it to them,” Gammons said. “We want to recognize our vets and say how proud we are to serve them. It’s an honor to serve them, and the Tennessee Highway patrol will be assisting us in this chili and soup with the cooking and serving.”
