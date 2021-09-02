Six people have been arrested while one more remains at large and three more persons of interest are scheduled to be interviewed this week regarding the use of a stolen gas card used at several businesses in the Lafayette area.
According to Lafayette Police Department Det. Jeff Hix, who headed up the investigation, more than $14,000 was spent by up to 10 different people using a gas card that belonged to Kendal Vegetation Company. Of that $14,000, some $8,300 of it was spent at businesses in Macon County.
According to the investigation, Jason Shipwash — of Fountain Run, Kentucky — a former employee of Kendal Vegetation, is alleged to have stolen the card. He then shared it with friends, who, in turn, loaned it to family members. The card even helped pay for a trip to Gatlinburg by some of those involved.
“A former employee of Kendal Vegetation stole the card,” Hix said. “It was a gas card, and he loaned it out to different friends, and they loaned it out to different family members. They ended up spending approximately $8,300 throughout Macon County and $14,000 throughout the state just buying gas (in Tennessee and Kentucky).”
Shipwash remains at large, and Hix admits that the Lafayette Police Department will likely need assistance from Monroe County, Kentucky, officers in order to apprehend Shipwash and bring him back across the state line for questioning.
Five Lafayette residents have been arrested already in the case. They include: 23-year-old Kayla Dasha Coker, 25-year-old Dylan Disman, 24-year-old Christopher Roddy, 28-year-old Emily Roddy and 25-year-old Zachary Lee Roddy.
All five were charged with theft and forgery of a credit card and felony criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $10,000 for each of them, and all were scheduled to be in Macon County General Sessions Court on Wednesday to face the charges.
In addition to the warrant being issued for Shipwash’s arrest, a warrant was also issued for the arrest of Chad Hargrave in the matter. Hargrave was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.
Hix indicated that there could be more charges following interviews with the three persons of interest in the case this week.
