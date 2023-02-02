Incumbent Red Boiling Springs Mayor Kenneth Hollis will once again face Cynthia Smalling in April’s city election, and three incumbent city council members are running unopposed.
Hollis, who served as mayor from 2005 to 2011 and was elected again in 2019 and 2021, defeated Smalling, a former council member, 94-53.
Incumbent council members Donna Grisham, Linda Carver and Michael Rich all filed for re-election with no challengers taking them on.
The deadline to register is March 23 and early voting runs April 3-17 at the Macon County Election Commission office, 607 TN 52 Bypass East, Suite C. Election Day is April 22, and the polling location has not been determined, according to Melinda Sewell, deputy administrator of elections.
The 56-year-old Hollis — a Red Boiling Springs native and businessman — won the 2019 mayoral race over former mayor Joel Coe and Terry Newberry.
Smalling has been a city council member, serving under three mayors — Tom Fultz (who resigned in 2017), Coe and then Hollis.
