Incumbent Red Boiling Springs Mayor Kenneth Hollis will once again face Cynthia Smalling in April’s city election, and three incumbent city council members are running unopposed.

Hollis, who served as mayor from 2005 to 2011 and was elected again in 2019 and 2021, defeated Smalling, a former council member, 94-53.

