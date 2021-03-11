Cynthia Smalling had a little encouragement before she made the decision to run for public office.
“Georgiann Boles asked me one night at a democratic party meeting,” Smalling said. “She said, ‘I know where you need to be?’ I said, ‘Where?’ She said, ‘On the city council.’ ”
Smalling has served for the past four years on the Red Boiling Springs City Council, and she’s hoping that experience proves to be a segue as she runs for mayor of Red Boiling Springs.
“I think anybody who runs for mayor ought to be on the council to begin with,” Smalling said. “I feel like we need new leadership.”
The 53-year-old Smalling is a Red Boiling Springs native who has lived inside the city limits for the past 10 years and who has served under three mayors — Tom Fultz (who resigned in 2017), Joel Coe and currently Kenneth Hollis.
“I’d like to see growth,” Smalling said. “I really care about the town and the people in it.”
Hollis is in his second stint as mayor, having previously served in that capacity from 2005-11.
Hollis won the 2018 mayoral race over Coe — who was arrested two days prior to the election — and Terry Newberry.
“I came in last time to straighten the city out, because there were some problems,” Hollis said. “We have money in the bank now. I’ve spent $150,000 or $160,000 on paving. The state made an award last week. We’re getting $58,000 (which is targeted to go toward additional paving).”
The condition of the roadways is one of Smalling’s concerns.
“It (the city) needs to be cleaned up,” Smalling said. “We paved some of the roads. We patched them up. Now, we are wanting to pave city hall. We have roads that need to be repaired, not the city hall parking lot.”
The 54-year-old Hollis is also a Red Boiling Springs native who owns multiple businesses involving lumber, mobile-home rentals, insulation and construction.
“We’ve done real well,” Hollis said of the city’s progress over the past two years. “The water department, the sewer department, the gas department … all the accounts have money now. We’ve bought a fire engine for the fire department since I’ve been in. I’ve tried to get them to where they can manage their money and move the city forward. We’re moving forward.”
And he would like to continue to help the city move forward.
“There’s still some stuff to do that I’d like to get done,” Hollis said. “We have BabyNov (a new division of Global Baby, a French organic baby food manufacturer) coming in (to the city). It’s going to take somebody with some leadership to move it ahead. That’s probably my biggest thing, getting them transitioned in.”
Smalling points to the city tax rate and to recent raises for mayor and city council members as concerns. Smalling indicated that if she is elected that she plans to give some of the $150 that the mayor is designated per council meeting back to the city.
Smalling has increased her compaign activity recently.
“I enjoy talking with people,” Smalling said. “I feel real confident. I’ve been handing out (campaign) cards.
“You can’t tell if they’re going to vote for you, but I feel confident.”
Four of the six seats on the city council are up for election, and there are only four individuals who turned in qualifying paperwork in order to appear on the ballot.
George McCrary — who has served for the past eight years — is seeking re-election.
The current seats that are occupied by Helen Gregory and Donna Grisham are up for re-election. Both are currently serving as council members after they were appointed to seats that were vacated. Gregory was appointed when Lee Butram resigned in January of 2020, and Grisham was recently appointed following the resignation of Robbie McGowan.
Smalling’s seat will also be vacated since she is running for mayor.
Joe Hill also is among those four city-council candidates. Hill has previously served on the city council.
The four-year terms of current council members Linda Carver — the vice mayor — and Michael Rich extend until 2024.
“I want to have a stronger council,” Smalling said. “I’d like the rest of the council to be able to voice their concerns.”
The election will be held on a Saturday once again, on April 24, at Red Boiling Springs City Hall.
Early voting will be held at the Macon County Election Commission from April 5-19.
In order for city residents to participate in the election, the last day for individuals to register to vote is March 25.
