RED BOILING SPRINGS — Iesha Smith converted a layin with 1.2 seconds remaining, keeping the Red Boiling Springs High girls basketball team’s season alive with a 28-27 victory over visiting Jackson County in a District 6-A Tournament quarterfinal contest played on Monday evening.
“I didn’t think it was honestly going to come to me,” Smith said. “I met the pass and stepped my left foot around her and just threw my right hand up.
“It feels good. I was pumped. My heart was beating fast”
The Lady Bulldogs called timeout with 10.6 seconds remaining, and the Lady Blue Devils fouled RBS twice away from the basket.
The winning play was triggered in bounds with 7.6 seconds remaining.
“We were trying to set a screen for Claire (Fleming) to get the ball,” Smith said. “My man was leaving me. We wanted to pass it to the block to get a layup.”
Fleming received the ball and began to fall as she was dribbling in traffic out front. She managed to flip a pass to Smith, who was standing near the right block.
“Having a game like tonight with a young team … some of them have never played games like this at this time of year,” RBS head coach Layce Colter said. “Winning a game like this and getting that feeling, it’s big. Sometimes, pulling a game out like that gives them a great feeling.
“Now, you’re guaranteed three more games. It’s not as much pressure.”
The Lady Bulldogs (14-10) won despite producing just 10 points in the second half.
“They scouted very well,” Smith said. “They knew every play, what we were doing. We had to go to the timeouts and draw up plays.”
Colter added, “(Jackson County head coach Jim Brown) did a really good job of scouting. He decided to let 11 (RBS freshman guard Bailey Massengille) and 45 (Smith) beat me. At the first of the game, we were getting the ball inside to Bre (Breanna Thompson). He adjusted. They started really packing it in.”
Two early 3-pointers from Nikki Ragland helped the Lady Devils out to a 10-4 lead.
However, Jackson County didn’t score for the next 10-plus minutes as the host squad transitioned from playing a 1-2-2, zone defense to a man-to-man defense.
“We just played better (in the second quarter),” Smith said. “After we saw that 22 (Ragland) made a couple of threes, we had to find her.”
The Lady Bulldogs pulled to within a point by the end of the period thanks to three free throws from Fleming and Liz Anderson’s steal that she turned into a transition layin.
Then, Thompson scored early in the second stanza, followed by free throws from Anderson and Thompson and a Lindsay Randolph 3-pointer. That capped the 14-0 run and gave RBS an 18-10 lead.
Ericka Davidson’s free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining in the half pulled her squad to within six points at halftime.
Davidson scored 19 points in her squad’s 56-45 loss at Red Boiling Springs on Feb. 2, but Davidson was limited to five points on Monday.
RBS also claimed a 46-32 win at Jackson County on Jan. 8.
“It was (Davidson) and 30 (forward Lilly Chaffin),” Smith said. “When we played there, 30 made most of the points. When we played here, I faced-guarded her, and she didn’t have as many points. We got on 11 (Davidson) and 30 tonight.
“We knew where they were in our 1-2-2.”
Ragland’s third 3-pointer fell through the net at the 3:17 mark of the third quarter, pulling her squad to within three points (22-19).
Neither team scored for the remainder of the period.
In fact, Red Boiling Springs didn’t score for 7:40 of the second half, allowing the Lady Devils to score 11 consecutive points to take a 27-24 lead.
However, Jackson County (10-15) didn’t score for the final 3:04.
“Our defense was outstanding,” Colter said.
Fleming converted on a coast-to-coast layin with 1:16 remaining, and Ragland misfired on the front end of a bonus opportunity at the free-throw line with 37.6 showing to set up Smith’s game-winner.
“That’s why you play teams who are going to make you better during the season,” Colter said. “We had a lot of games like that, where we had to finish. It’s whatever it takes.
“When you get to this point, you’re going to have to do something out of the ordinary to help your team. Claire was on the floor and just tossed it (to Smith for the winning basket). She could have just quit. Bre had a rebound on that (missed) free throw. That’s things we wouldn’t do early in the year.”
Neither team had a player to scored in double figures. Fleming and Ragland scored nine points each.
The Lady Devils had won their previous four games.
RBS won for the eighth time in 10 games and advanced to face top-seeded Clarkrange in Tuesday evening’s semifinal round.
