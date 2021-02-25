Two Smithville men were arrested last Wednesday morning following a situation that spanned more than six hours overnight.
Jere Raymond Green, 22, and Chad Reynolds, 46, faces a series of charges following the incident, which took place in Lafayette.
According to information provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement became involved when a 911 call was received shortly before 1 a.m., and Reynolds was finally taken into custody at approximately 7:30 a.m., concluding the search.
The initial 911 call was in regard to a vehicle behind Highway 10 Bar in Lafayette that had apparently wrecked, and the vehicle was had smoke coming from it.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies Jake Ayers, Jordan Davis, Hunter Sullivan and Sgt. Dylan Gann responded initially, and they spoke with the complainant.
The deputies found where the unoccupied vehicle — a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado — was stuck and unsuccessfully attempted to contact one of the the land owners in that area before successfully contacting the other land owner, who came to the scene.
The deputies backtracked on the land and discovered a 14-foot, enclosed utility trailer that had been taken from that a Hartsville Road address.
The trailer was sitting crossways in the field down below where the driveway was, and the deputies then noticed footprints leading from the truck.
Sullivan, Davis and Ayers tracked the footprints, and as they were tracking the footprints, Sullivan found a firearm laying in the snow along with a bag containing mail, which had Green’s name on it.
After Sullivan found the handgun — which was a Kel-Tec 9-millimeter — officers also discovered a box of ammunition.
They continued tracking, and the tracks went up the hillside and back behind the bar.
As they started tracking the hillside, they found another bag, and after they found the bag, they tracked about another 15 feet and made contact with Reynolds, who was laying in the snow.
The officers shined a flashlight on Reynolds and informed him that they were with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. However, with approximately 25 yards between Reynolds and the deputies, he began firing shots at 1:53 a.m., and the deputies returned fire as they retreated down the hill to safety.
The deputies called for back-up and held their position until other units arrived, with the five Lafayette police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrolmen and 10 additional members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department arriving on the scene.
They ran Smith’s name and found a driver’s license for him that listed a Smithville address.
As the additional units arrived on the scene, Sullivan briefed the other law-enforcement personnel, and he gave the description of the shooter as an older male with a red hoodie, dark pants and a tobaggon with a head lamp.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department then set up a perimeter at four locations — Rex Lane, Hunt Lane, Cherry’s Mobile Home Park and Highway 10.
At 3:52 a.m., 911 dispatch received a call from an individual on Circle Drive saying that there was a man who walked up to his door and was asking for directions. Units responded to that area and attempted to locate the individual, with Ayers, Mark Bartley and Kevin Woodard locating the man walking on Ferguson Hill Road near Heather Lane.
As the officers attempted to detain him, he resisted, and after he wrestled with the officers, they were finally able to detain him. It was discovered that the man was Green, and they officers located a holster that had a magazine to a 9-millimeter handgun that matched the gun that Sullivan found.
Green said that the abandoned truck was his, and he became cooperative and began to tell who the other guy was.
However, Green did not match the description of the shooter.
As Green began telling who the other guy was (Reynolds), they found a driver’s license picture of him, and that was sent out to let the other deputies know that Reynolds was a possible suspect.
Green was transported to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, and Woodard interviewed him. Green gave details of what took place, and he advised that he left the scene before Reynolds, fleeing because he thought police were in the area. Green walked up the hill but heard the gunshots, and that scared him and resulted in him continuing to walk.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department Det. Jacob McClard went back down to the original scene, and officers began to retrack the footprints. Officers were able to follow the other set of footprints, which belonged to Reynolds, and after extensive track, McClard located Reynolds laying in the fetal position in the field next to where the trailer was stolen from. McClard then advised the other deputies that he had spotted the suspect.
The officers closed in and gave verbal commands to Reynolds, but he didn’t move nor show his hands. However, they were able to place him in custody after a brief struggle.
Reynolds was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and an empty holster, and Sullivan and Davis positively identified him as the shooter.
Reynolds was interviewed but did not want to talk, and he was placed in the Macon County Jail.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department returned to the scene, and McClard and Det. William Tuck found numerous spent shell casings. Approximately 25 yards behind where Reynolds was found, there was a rock sticking up out of the ground that had a four-inch space between it and the ground. McClard noticed that the leaves had been disturbed, and he located a Glock 27 fiream laying under the rock.
They also found a bag of mail and miscellaneous paper.
Green is charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime, license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle, financial responsibility violation, theft of property, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, resisting arrest, theft of property and driving without a license.
His bond was set at $102,500.
Reynolds is charged with two counts of attmpted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest, theft of property and criminal trespassing.
Reynolds is being held until his court date.
Green did not initially post bond, so both men remained in the Macon County Jail as of last weekend.
Both are slated to appear in court on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.