Drug and alcohol addiction is at an all-time high in 2023.
In 2010, 23.1 million people age 12 and older needed treatment for drug and or alcohol abuse. In 2023, that number has reached a staggering 37.3 million (according to the National Center for Drug Abuse statistics).
Macon County, like most places in America, is no stranger to this problem.
Waymakers is a non-profit organization in Macon County that serves as a faith-based life enhancement and recovery coaching program, with the vision of transforming lives by the renewing of their mind, through inner strength, hope, love, equality and community responsibility.
Organizations like Waymakers are determined to change that.
This Saturday, Waymakers will be a part of the family-friendly Recovery Fest, which will be held at Lafayette’s Key Park.
Angie Pedigo, a founding member of Waymakers, is still striving to people achieve goals needed to return from addiction and then become a productive member of society.
“When we started Waymakers back in 2020, we wanted to change the stigma that was attached to alcohol and drug abuse,” said Pedigo. “I got involved in recovery (by) initially volunteering at a women’s recovery home. I saw there was a greater need for services beyond recovery homes for families.
“Three or four years ago, you couldn’t find many resources at all here in Macon County. Now, there are many resources and people to turn to. We provide help for things like obtaining IDs, starting checking accounts, learning how to manage money, just kind of life coaching to help people succeed and start enjoying life.”
Susie Shirley, a native of Macon County, knows all too well how important it is for people in recovery to have sources to turn to.
“When I first got clean, I never really thought about recovery or promoting it,” said Shirley. “I’ve always been a very private person, and Macon County is a very hush-hush town. Once clean though, I began thinking to myself, ‘Why is nobody talking about recovery?’ I met others that had that same mindset. We realized that not talking about addiction and recovery wasn’t helping anybody, so we wanted to do something to help others here in Macon County, because the drug problem here is very bad. So we, like others, got involved with various programs and non-profits in order to help bring about positive change for recovering people.”
Colby Lane was one of the people that Shirley met during her time with various recovery projects. They remain friends and dedicated to the cause to this day.
“In October of 2020, we had our first celebration of recovery,” said Lane. “Me, Susie (Shirley) and some others got together and shared our stories among others and had some vendors out there as well. We didn’t intend for it to become an annual thing, but here we are with our fourth year coming up this Saturday.”
The Recovery Fest will have activities for children, in addition to vendors and like-minded people who are trying to beat the odds to become and remain sober and successful in life. The event will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
