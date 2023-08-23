Drug and alcohol addiction is at an all-time high in 2023.

In 2010, 23.1 million people age 12 and older needed treatment for drug and or alcohol abuse. In 2023, that number has reached a staggering 37.3 million (according to the National Center for Drug Abuse statistics).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.