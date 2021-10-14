The Macon County Solid Waste Department will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Career Center, 607 Highway 52 ByPass E., Lafayette, TN.
This event is sponsored by TDEC and is free to households in Tennessee.
For small quantity generators (businesses, agri-businesses etc.), please call 615-643-3170 for any hazardous waste collections to schedule an appointment and for a price quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.