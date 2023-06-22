Two and a half years ago, Karen McLerran began writing her dissertation on examining the perceptions of school teachers regarding differentiation of instruction for students with mild to moderate disabilities.
The Macon County Junior High School learning disabilities instructor had no idea at the time how far her research would span.
So far, her research has been utilized by researchers in 13 different countries, including the United Kingdom, Philippines, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh.
McLerran has followed the progress of her research through Academia.edu, which tracks the download and use of millions of research papers throughout the world.
“I was approached around four years ago and asked what my dissertation and research was going to cover,” McLerran said. “I wanted to do something that had not really been touched upon much.”
McLerran could personally relate to what that research entailed.
“See, I had a learning disability as well,” McLerran said. “I’ve been that student sitting there struggling, and I get what they (students) are going through. I couldn’t read until I was in high school.
“Learning styles are as unique to us as our fingerprints are. This research will help others understand more about learning disabilities and Autism. With Autism there are different levels, high-functioning, mild-functioning, and moderate-functioning. No two Autistic children are the same. Finding where you meet the child, and help them learn, is an art.”
The research that McLerran has done so far has helped identify barriers that will potentially help teachers reach students that they previously could not.
“I am one of those teachers that when I cannot reach a student, I will go out of my way to focus in on where that student is coming from,” McLerran said. “I want each student to learn and grow.”
Various job opportunities have been offered to McLerran based on her research.
“Having your doctorate certainly opens doors of opportunity, but my goal is to stay here in Macon County and help these children succeed,” McLerran said. “I want what’s best for all the children here.”
McLerran has an immense amount of gratitude and admiration for her co-workers and colleagues.
“It’s not just the teachers that help our kids ... it’s the paraprofessionals, the cooks, even the janitors,” McLerran said. “We have a great community here. We’re very blessed.”
McLerran is hopeful that her research continues to provide new opportunities for students with learning disabilities.
“I hope it opens doors that were previously shut to children with learning disabilities,” McLerran said. “I want to see it help people understand that learning comes in different levels and at different stages for each child.
“Unfortunately, our education system is designed on a standard that sometimes neglects children that learn on a different level. You have to break it down and meet somebody where they are at mentally in order to help them get where they need to be. Dreams can come true for anyone. I was just a little country girl with a dream. I was always told that I’d never equal up. I just want to tell the naysayers that God had different plans.”
