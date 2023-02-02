The University of Tennessee Extension Center for Profitable Agriculture and the Tennessee Fruit and Vegetable Association are teaming up to host educational workshops for farmers interested in growing specialty fruit crops across the state. The workshops will be offered in each region of the state from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at the following locations:

• March 2 at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Greeneville

