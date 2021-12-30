The 12th annual St. Jude’s Charity Auction is scheduled for Jan. 8 at the Sally Wells Building at the Macon County Fairgrounds.
The auction, spearheaded by Ben Bray Real Estate and Auction, was born out of a desire by Bray ad others to do some charitable work in the community.
St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis is a place where children who have need of hospital care and do so free of charge, as donations and charitable contributions are what funds the hospital.
According the Bray, the National Auctioneers Association is a major supporter of St. Jude’s and its mission, so it only made sense to help out on a local level with the charity auction.
“A group of guys sat down and decided that we wanted to do something to give back to the community and help folks. The NAA is a big supporter of St. Jude’s and we just thought we would do something on more of a local level here,” Bray said.
Donations come from other businesses in town as well as families in the community. Those who wish to contribute items can do so by calling Bray’s office or stopping by.
“They can call us at our office. We are working this week. They can call us at 615-666-2232 or come drop it off at our office at 672 Highway 52 Bypass West or we will be out there on Friday the 7th setting things up. They can bring it Friday or Saturday morning if they want,” Bray said.
This year’s auction comes just six months after the 2021 auction, which was held in July due to delays from the Covid-19 pandemic. Lafayette and Macon County have generously supported the auction over the 11 years it has been in existence, according to Bray.
“I don’t have a cumulative total, but we’ve raised over $300,000 in the 11 years we’ve been doing it,” Bray said. “We just appreciate the community’s support. One hundred% of the proceeds goes directly to St. Jude’s. We really appreciate everybody’s support.”
