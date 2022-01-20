The annual St. Jude’s Charity Auction, which was scheduled for last Saturday, Jan. 8, was postponed due to inclement weather in the area.
The 12th annual auction, spearheaded by Ben Bray Real Estate and Auction, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Sally Wells Building at the Macon County Fairgrounds.
Bray said that with the aftermath of up to nine inches of snow being dumped in the Macon County area on Thursday and lingering into Friday and Saturday, that it was best not to try and hold the auction on the original scheduled date.
“We decided to postpone it because of the inclement weather and how hard it would have been for people to get out,” Bray said. “Also, we didn’t want to run the risk of anybody getting hurt by slipping and falling on the ice. With the road conditions still bad, we just felt it was best to postpone it.”
With the auction now rescheduled, those who may have missed out on donating items to the auction, but wanted to have another chance to get their items to Bray for the sale that will be coming up next month, now have the opportunity to donate.
Donations come from other businesses in town as well as families in the community. Those who wish to contribute items can do so by calling Bray’s office or stopping by.
“They can call us at our office. They can call us at 615-666-2232 or come drop it off at our office at 672 Highway 52 Bypass West,” Bray said.
Lafayette and Macon County have supported the auction over the 11 years it has been in existence.
“I don’t have a cumulative total, but we’ve raised over $300,000 in the 11 years we’ve been doing it,” Bray said. “We just appreciate the community’s support. One hundred% of the proceeds goes directly to St. Jude’s. We really appreciate everybody’s support.”
St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis is a place where children who have need of hospital care and do so free of charge, as donations and charitable contributions are what funds the hospital.
According the Bray, the National Auctioneers Association is a major supporter of St. Jude’s and its mission, so it only made sense to help out on a local level with the charity auction.
“A group of guys sat down and decided that we wanted to do something to give back to the community and help folks. The NAA is a big supporter of St. Jude’s and we just thought we would do something on more of a local level here,” Bray said.
