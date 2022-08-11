Democrats have found their nominee to replace Gov. Bill Lee: Dr. Jason Martin.
The other candidates in the primary were Councilman JB Smiley Jr. and Dr. Carnita Atwater. Both have pledged support for Martin in the general election.
“I’m proud of all three candidates who campaigned to defeat Bill Lee. We had a slate of talented candidates across the ballot this year, and it’s what we expect going forward,” said Brit Bender, TNDP executive director.
“Dr. Martin has already shown true leadership as he battled for his patients against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Hendrell Remus, TNDP chair. “He’s seen firsthand the destruction of Bill Lee’s lack of action, and we’re prepared to throw everything behind him. We are prepared to take on Bill Lee and win this election with Dr. Martin as our candidate.”
