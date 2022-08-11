Officials associated with the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair have been anxiously waiting for Aug. 18.
Following the merger of the two fairs, the event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs through Aug. 27.
With many COVID-19 protocols still in place, the fair resumed last year. Though the total attendance did not approach the totals from 2018 (575,047) and 2019 (578,131), fair officials were pleased with the attendance.
“We were tickled to death,” Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Executive Director Helen McPeak said. “We have not had our 580-something thousand the last few years because of weather. When it rains in surrounding areas, people think it’s raining here. So, they’ll say, ‘Why go to the fair?’ We have people call here asking if it’s raining.”
McPeak said that the weather has a direct correlation on each year’s attendance totals.
“The last few years, we have had a lot of rain,” McPeak said. “That is significant with our attendance number. The year we had temperatures in the 80s and the upper 70s, it helped the attendance. We almost had 600,000 that year (with 589,229 attending in 2013).”
Planning for the fair hasn’t required near as much COVID-related preparedness this year.
“We were more focused on making it safe for our fair-goers,” McPeak said. “Our carnival (people) sprayed all our rides, our concessions, bathrooms … any place you would touch was sprayed before we opened. We upped our cleaning game, and it was scheduled more often. As soon as somebody got up, those places were wiped up.”
However, there really wasn’t concern as to whether fair-goers would attend. They were confident they’d see the normal attendees.
“We really didn’t worry about whether people were coming or not,” McPeak said. “Our carnival was up. The people in Fiddler’s Grove, it was not as crowded. People were still being more cautious.”
With COVID protocols having loosened up, McPeak is expecting that attendance might exceed 600,000 for the first time.
“(It’s) depending on the weather, and something else that affects that is our traffic,” McPeak said. “With the state’s help and county and city to improve our road infrastructure, it could make that attendance even better. We know that people have sat in line hours to get here. We know that could make that experience better for our fair-goers.”
Satellite parking areas are expected to help with traffic.
“There will be buses constantly going to these satellite parking areas,” McPeak said. “They’ll pick them up and bring them to the gate. They pick them up at night and carry them back to their car. We’re hoping that helps their experience.”
Traffic improvements are expected to continue in the future as fair officials are constantly assessing varying aspects of the fair.
“We do it every year,” McPeak said. “We evaluate the fair every year in September and October. We evaluate and tweak and try to make things better.
“We have a committee working on a traffic study. That’s involving city, state and county people. I look for improvements to be made in the next two or three years and also improvements to our parking lot.”
Significant enhancements to the fairgrounds have been ongoing since 2019. Profits from the fair go toward future improvements for the fair.
“We have made improvements to these grounds even before the state fair, with paving and those types of things,” McPeak said. “We recently started getting in state funding.
“We do electrical improvements. We help pave. People will see more of that in the years to come. The state is working on plans to help, and the county and city are working together. We are blessed to live in a county and a community where everybody helps everybody.”
Though it won’t be completed for this year’s fair, the Made in Tennessee building — which has an estimated cost of $6.2 million — is expected to be ready prior to the 2023 event.
“We needed things,” McPeak said. “We needed a building to put the state competitions in. We needed something for 4-H and (Future Farmers of America) exhibits statewide and always to showcase the state perishable entries.”
The Made in Tennessee building is targeted to house the winners from each of the 59 local fairs in Tennessee.
“It is very exciting,” McPeak said. “We feel like this is something that we can showcase what is special about the whole state of Tennessee. We hope we can have support from every county to do that.
“The goal for Gov. (Bill) Lee is for us to be in the top five in the country (in attendance) in terms of state fairs. We are currently at 24.”
For an event of that size, it requires lots of volunteers.
“We have over 1,800 volunteers who help put this on,” Wilson County Fair assistant fair manager/sponsorship Shari Bazydola said. “That’s who help us put this on and bring this to life for our fair-goers.”
McPeak added, “We could not make this happen without our volunteers. We are the hub in this office that holds this fair together, that does paperwork and works with the volunteers. But when the fair starts, it’s these volunteers who show up that make this place the fair that it is.”
The theme for this year’s fair is 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee, representing each of the state’s 95 counties.
“We want it to be good, wholesome family fun,” McPeak said. “We want to put smiles on people’s faces. We want the to make memories that will last a lifetime.”
Bazydola added, “We want to showcase our community. We are proud of it. We want to show it.”
