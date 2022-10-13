State Rep. Ron Gant is in stable condition in a Memphis hospital and “resting comfortably” after undergoing surgery for injuries caused by a head-on collision in rural West Tennessee.
“His pain is being managed by his team of doctors and nurses. He has a long road to recovery with the injuries that he sustained, but is thankful to just be alive,” a message on his Facebook page says. “He is in good spirits surrounded by family and friends. He mourns the loss of the other party involved in the accident and asks for everyone to pray for them during this time.”
Gant, a Fayette County Republican who serves as assistant majority leader in the House, underwent successful surgeries to his left and right arms and a shattered left hip and is waiting to see if his left leg and knee need an operation, according to another Facebook post.
A second test showed no more brain trauma or swelling, and a damaged spleen and bruised intestines are not causing doctors serious concern, the post says. He remains in the intensive care unit at Regional One Health in Memphis.
Gant was injured in a two-car crash last Wednesday night when he was driving south on Highway 18 in Hardeman County. According to news reports, a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Marcus Cheairs crossed the middle line and hit Gant’s vehicle head-on.
Cheairs was pronounced dead at the wreck scene, and Gant was taken by helicopter to the Memphis hospital.
Both wore seat belts, according to reports.
The Tennessee Journal reported that authorities are conducting tests to determine whether Cheairs was driving under the influence.
Gant, an insurance agent, was elected to the Legislature in 2016 and was a member of the Fayette County Commission from 2006 to 2010. He serves on the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.