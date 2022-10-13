Representative

Rep. Ron Gant, far left, is pictured with other members of Tennessee House Republican leadership, Rep. William Lamberth, majority leader; Rep. Cameron Sexton, speaker of the House; and Rep. Jeremy Faison, Republican House caucus leader.

 John Partipilo/Tennessee Lookout

State Rep. Ron Gant is in stable condition in a Memphis hospital and “resting comfortably” after undergoing surgery for injuries caused by a head-on collision in rural West Tennessee.

“His pain is being managed by his team of doctors and nurses. He has a long road to recovery with the injuries that he sustained, but is thankful to just be alive,” a message on his Facebook page says. “He is in good spirits surrounded by family and friends. He mourns the loss of the other party involved in the accident and asks for everyone to pray for them during this time.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.