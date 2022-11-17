By a 4-1 margin, Tennessee voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that will remove the last vestiges of legal slavery from the state’s Constitution.

Amendment 3 replaces archaic language that has lingered since just after the Civil War saying “slavery and involuntary servitude” are fit punishments for crime. With 79.5% of the vote, the passage will now be replaced with unequivocal language that says: “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.”

Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.

