KNOXVILLE — Despite a year wrought with market volatility brought about by supply chain issues and global events, researchers and Extension specialists from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture say Tennessee’s agricultural and related exports continue to bolster the state’s economy. Exports reached $2.7 billion in 2022, up $412 million or 18% over 2021. This increase follows a 17% increase in 2021 as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to recede.

The state’s economic report to the governor is prepared by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at UT’s Haslam College of Business, which was released on December 15. Data for agricultural and forestry contributions to the state’s economy are provided by faculty from the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics: Andrew Muhammad, Andrew Griffith, David Hughes, Jamey Menard, Aaron Smith, Sreedhar Upendram and Edward Yu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.