Macon County is taking steps to secure water service for areas of the county.
The Cordell Hull Utility District in Carthage “has passed a motion that they will work with us on funding on being able to provide water in the Sycamore Valley area that we’ve never been able to get a (Community Development Block Grant) for,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said. “We’re going to work on that.”
The lack of water in some sections of the county is an ongoing problem, one with a huge price tag.
“We have about 290 miles of roads that don’t have any water,” he said. “You’re talking about millions of dollars to be able to do that, plus having the quantity of water for that. The county doesn’t have a water utility district. We depend on the cities or the other utility districts to provide water into the county.”
The city of Lafayette and the county are in the process of trying to secure funds for Old Bottom Road and Addison Hollow Road.
“We’ve got Hicks Hollow that we hope we’re going to be able to work with the utility district in the southwest portion of the county, which is (The Castalian Springs-Bethpage Water Utility District),” Jones said. “So we’re constantly working with people to get it, but that’s out of a separate pocket of money” than is available through Macon tax revenues.
