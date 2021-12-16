The storms that rolled through Tennessee and Kentucky early Saturday morning, destroyed a home in Macon County, severely damaging an A frame house in the Westside community.
The storm damaged the home of Ricky Vance, who lives at 7601 Old Highway 52, just across new highway 52 from Westside Elementary School.
Fortunately there were no injuries from the storm, but the house, which had a basement floor underneath, was severely damaged on the top. Much of the damage was cleared and pushed to the side.
A building behind the house also sustained damage in the storm.
The storms were much worse north of Macon County into Kentucky, where parts of Bowling Green near the campus of Western Kentucky University were hit hard by tornadoes.
The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, suffered the worst damage, as a tornado that stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles leveled a big part of the town.
More than 70 deaths were initially reported in the aftermath of the tornadoes in Kentucky.
