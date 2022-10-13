TNAchieves, a nonprofit which partners with TNPromise to provide mentors to students utilizing TNPromise as a financial windfall for their first 2.5 years of community or technical college, is looking for volunteers in Macon County.
Mentors via TNAchieves help guide students in their transition from high school to a community or technical college.
There are 11 mentors signed up for Macon County, for which TnAchieves needs 35.
“It’s a small time commitment about one hour a month, and we really ask them to do three things,” said Graham Thomas, chief community and government relations officer for TnAchieves. “We ask them to be what we call a task manager to reach out to make sure students are staying on track, keeping their paperwork up, they’re making progress toward college while remaining eligible. Second thing we say is they are that trusted college resource, that person they can reach out to when they have questions, and finally is to just provide that encouragement.”
Graham said about 250-260 students in Macon County each year take advantage of the last-scholarship dollars via TNPromise.
At Red Boiling Springs High School, guidance counselor Stephanie Loftis said mentors are helpful.
“It’s a huge asset, volunteers in the community can be a mentor for the students, and that’s just an extra support that helps the students meet their goals and their deadlines along the way,” she said.
Loftis said many students utilize TNPromise dollars along with other scholarship funds to advance their education. The scholarships are for Tennessee schools only.
“It varies from year to year, I would say that at least 60 to 70% of them do,” she said. “A lot of our students go into (Tennessee College of Applied Technology schools.) TNPromise is a last dollar scholarship on top of any other scholarship they are receiving. A lot of mentors, they might not even do face-to-face contact with students. A lot of time they text, email or phone calls and just touch base with them from time to time to see if there’s anything they can do to help them.”
Students qualify for TNPromise aid if they graduate from a Tennessee public, private or home school and they are a Tennessee resident, Thomas said. They have to enroll full time, maintain 2.0 GPA and do eight hours of community service every semester to maintain the scholarship.
Thomas added that TNPromise students graduate at a significantly higher rate than their peers. “So far, the data is good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.