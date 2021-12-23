A Sumner County man is facing multiple charges in Macon County, following an incident on Dec. 15 where he tried to elude police and crashed his truck.
Hunter Biggers, 22, of 148 Rock House Hollow Road, Bethpage, was driving in Macon County when Deputy Josh Meador spotted him and attempted to pull him over because of Meador’s knowledge of an outstanding warrant.
As Meador began pursuit, Biggers began to accelerate to a high rate of speed to get away from the officer. Biggers then crashed the truck, hitting a large tree and two mailboxes. Biggers fled the scene, and as the officer was doing an inventory of what was in the truck, he found a bag containing meth. The officer also found fentanyl and a xanax pill.
Deputy Jason Sells was able to place Biggers into custody and transport him to the Macon County Jail. He faces charges of evading arrest, possession of meth, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule III drug, two counts of vandalism and violation of probation.
Biggers’ bond was set at $7,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Jan. 26 to answer to the charges against him.
