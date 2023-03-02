RED BOILING SPRINGS PD

The Red Boiling Springs Police Department is currently operating with three full-time officers and has received some assistance from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department in covering the area at times.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

Like many other police departments nationwide, Red boiling Springs is in need of additional full-time police officers.

Although the department is currently able to maintain 24-hour, law-enforcement coverage, it is accepting applications for new qualified officers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.