Like many other police departments nationwide, Red boiling Springs is in need of additional full-time police officers.
Although the department is currently able to maintain 24-hour, law-enforcement coverage, it is accepting applications for new qualified officers.
“We are accepting applications,” said Red Boiling Springs Police Chief J.B. Killmon. “We have three officers right now. We are pushing for five. But we are still maintaining law enforcement here in the city 24 hours a day.
“The issue in Red Boiling Springs, and I’ve explained this to the council and the citizens here, is that we’re not going through anything that anybody else in the state of Tennessee is not going through. We are dealing with something that’s really nationwide.”
While the department has three full-time and five part-time officers, when extra coverage is needed, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office steps in to assist.
“We’re all pitching in,” said Killmon, who has served as the police chief for the past year. “We’re all working together on it. What we are not able to cover, the county steps in and helps us out, and if something major happens, they call me, and I come back out.”
However, as compared to larger police departments, when an officer leaves a small department like Red Boiling Springs, the effect is greater as every officer makes up a larger percentage of the total staff.
“The only issue I run into is that when one person leaves my department, it’s 25% that’s gone,” said Killmon. “It’s on a smaller scale. Therefore, it’s harder on us whenever one leaves, because that’s 25% of the entire department.
“Now, if one officer leaves in a larger department, they just call somebody else in to cover that officer’s shift. That’s what makes it a little harder on us.”
According to Killmon, the Red Boiling Springs Police Department is currently budgeted for five full-time officers, and the police chief indicated that he is looking for quality applicants to fill the open positions.
“We are budgeted for five officers, including me,” said Killmon. “But I just don’t want to put a pulse in a seat. I really want qualified, trainable applicants. Even though Red Boiling Springs is a small town, I want to maintain the standard that the they deserve. This city still deserves quality law enforcement.”
