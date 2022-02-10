A Lafayette man was charged with hitting another man with a hammer over $20 from last August was captured and taken into custody on Feb. 1.
Hunter Bryant, 21, of 300 Center Street, was originally charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place on Aug. 26, 2021.
According to the police report from the Lafayette Police officer Donnie Crawford, he was dispatched to 972 Highway 52 East in Lafayette for a disturbance that had taken place at Apt. 18.
When Crawford arrived, he made contact with the victim in the incident, Josh Wilson, who stated that Bryant had hit him with a hammer. The two apparently were involved in an argument over $20.
Bryant then hit Wilson, who was bleeding from just below his left eye.
Wilson was transported to Macon County General Hospital’s emergency room and then transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
A warrant was sworn out for Hunter’s arrest, and he was captured by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 1. Bond was set at $5,000, and Bryant was scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Feb. 9 to answer to the charge.
