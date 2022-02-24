A Gallatin man was arrested on two different charges on Feb. 15 after he allegedly stole a washer and dryer from a Macon County residence back in June of 2020.
Terry Lee Chandler, 53, of 240 Albright Lane, Gallatin, was charged in the matter.
The washer and dryer was located at a property at 6773 Akersville Road in Lafayette, and Chandler allegedly entered the property on June 24, 2020, without permission and removed the appliances from the residence while the owners of the home were at work.
After an investigation, Chandler was arrested in the matter by Deputy Robert Jacoby, and was charged with aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing in the matter.
His bond was set at $17,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on March 16 to face those charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.