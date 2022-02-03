The Macon County Sheriff’s Department was able to apprehend a suspect who had been on the run for more than two months, catching him on Jan. 26.
Macon County Sheriff’s deputy and K-9 officer Jordan Davis was patrolling on Siloam Church Road in Westmoreland back on Nov. 17 when he spotted a suspicious vehicle that had fled from a driveway days earlier on Tooley Branch Road.
Davis had dispatch check on the vehicle, and it showed that the tag on the truck did not match the vehicle it was registered to. He followed the truck to the residence at 2070 Siloam Church Road, and when he got out, the driver, Robert Irwin, 33, of the same residence, fled the vehicle.
Davis then began an inventory of the contents in the truck and discovered 227.4 grams of meth, 3.5 games of marijuana, 10.5 pills as well as an assortment of drug-related paraphernalia in the vehicle.
A check with dispatch showed that Irwin’s license was revoked.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Irwin and charged him with a bevy of crimes.
He was charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of marjijana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, possession of a schedule IV drug driving while in possession of narcotics as well as having his bond revoked.
Irwin’s total bond was set at $55,500, and he is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Feb. 2 to answer to all the charges.
