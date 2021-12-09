For a good part of the month of December, country singer T. Graham Brown will be performing at the Donoho Hotel in Red Boiling Springs.
Graham opened a five-night run at the hotel on Sunday that goes through Thursday night, and then will return for more shows Dec. 12-15 and again Dec. 21-23.
“They’re going to give me a room in that haunted hotel. Maybe I’ll see a ghost. We’ve been over there a few times, and we’re looking forward to eating some of that good food they’ve got,” said Brown, who will sandwich a trip to New Mexico and Idaho for concerts there in between his Red Boiling Springs stays.
Brown, known for such country hits as “Wine Into Water,” “I Tell It Like It Used To Be,” and “Hell or High Water,” will be performing an acoustic show at the Donoho, different than his full band shows that he plays in full-sized venues.
“It’s way easier (travel wise) and these shows are acoustic shows. I’ll do the first half of the show will basically be greatest hits, and the second half will be Christmas songs,” Brown said. “It’s going to be fun. People will be in a good mood, and that’ll be nice.”
He also joked , “I know they’re going to feed them, too, so I hope they don’t go to sleep during the show after eating all that Donoho Hotel food.”
Brown said he likes performing the acoustic shows because it allows him to interact more with the audience.
“It’s just a whole different vibe. Small shows are fun for me.I get to interact with the crowd. If I want to tell a story, I’ll tell a story, or if I’ve got something funny to say, I can make people laugh. It’s the greatest job in the world, because I get to make people happy,” he said. “It’s a win for me, whether it’s a band show or an acoustic show. Old theaters that they’ve restored, those old movie theaters, those are nice venues. We played lots of places like that. We do festivals and fairs and all kinds of things like that.”
Brown’s shows include his hits, but also a mix, he said, of whatever he and the band feel like doing.
“I’m in a good spot and I get to go out and do the old things, and we throw in new stuff and a gospel song or two and maybe a Merle Haggard song, whatever we feel like doing. We always play the songs people expect to hear, but we add to it and do what we feel like doing,” he said.
Brown, 67, is still active and is currently working on a soul tribute album in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, with several guest performers who will be on the record.
“That’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. I’ve got a bunch of guests that are going to be singing on it with me,” he said.
Brown said that he is still having fun performing, even though the music industry has changed dramatically. Time was in the 1980s and 90s that Brown had to rely on radio and his promotions people to have a hit record. Now, songs are downloaded digitally or uploaded onto YouTube or TikTok or any of a number of other social media type sites.
“Everything is different. We’ve got a YouTube channel like everybody else does. We have our own website and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We do TikTok videos. The difference for me is I’m not out chasing a hit, so everything is much more relaxed for me. I can pretty much do what I feel like doing,” Brown said. “I’ve got a show on Sirius XM Radio that I do. I’ve got a band and a bus and all the hillbilly stuff. We still go out and do full band shows. Ninety-nine% of our stuff is full band shows, but we’re going to do these Donoho Hotel shows as acoustic shows.
It’s totally different. I’m out of the loop as far as how to have a hit. I had a pretty good run at radio in the ‘80s and 90s and was visiting radio stations every day and all that. So things are much more relaxed now. I don’t have anything left to prove so I basically do what I feel like doing, and that’s nice.”
And enjoyable, he adds.
“I’ve got my set of fans and they’ve been good to support us. I’m just thankful to still be able to get out and sing and be healthy enough to get out and do this. I’m having more fun now than I’ve ever had,” he said.
For tickets and show times, contact the Donoho Hotel at 615-699-3141.
