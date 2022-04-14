A Taste of Macon planned for April 23 at Key Park has been canceled.
Macon County Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Hardman said there weren’t enough vendors signed up for the event, which was designed to boost the community’s mobile businesses, such as food trucks and arts and crafts vendors.
There are more than 100 mobile vendors working within in the county, Hardman said.
A Southern Experience, a local cafe and catering business owned by Kyle Garmon, was a co-sponsor. The cafe was formerly known as Linda’s Cakes and Catering.
“The whole idea is there are a lot of good local places to stop and eat,” Garmon said. “We wanted to promote the local offerings rather than have people go out of town.”
For chamber members, the cost to participate was $100 for food trucks and $30 for non-food vendors. For non-members, the charges were $125 and $50, respectively.
In addition to the vendors, the event was to feature music from the Tennessee Turnarounds and the Luggnutts, and a magician was going to perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.