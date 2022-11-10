MT JULIET SHOOTING 1

A Mt. Juliet man was shot Wednesday evening after he allegedly drove off with an officer trapped inside his vehicle. Despite life-saving attempts made, the man ultimately died from his injuries.

 Mark Bellew/All Hands Fire Photos

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mt. Juliet on Nov. 2.

According to a press release issued by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, a passenger in a car stopped by officers moved into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away with an officer trapped inside the vehicle.

